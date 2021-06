The Abilene Youth Sports Authority is hoping to start a new sports tradition in The Key City. On June 19th the AYSA will host the Inaugural West Texas Dig Fest, a grass volleyball tournament with divisions for youth of any skill level. AYSA Director of Volleyball Sabrina Bingham tells us more about the new event.

Inaugural West Texas Dig Fest

The Fieldhouse- 1609 Cottonwood St.

Saturday, June 19th

Registration Cost:

Families- $80

Coed – $100

abileneysa.org/dig-fest/

Facebook: AbileneYouthSA