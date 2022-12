Beginning December 16th The Abilene Zoo invites you to their Christmas Celebration. Guests can walk though light displays, go ice skating, watch a professional ice-sculpting show, meet Santa’s reindeer, see a live nativity, and more! The celebration will be held nightly from December 16th through December 23rd.

