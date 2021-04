12 years ago Johnnie Lou Avery Boyd decided at age 70 she was going to learn to cook. Now she has compiled her recipes into a delightfully funny cookbook. You can get a signed copy this Saturday, May 1st at The Texas Star Trading Company in Downtown Abilene.

A Cookbook for Non-Cooks Signing

Texas Star Trading Company

174 Cypress Street

Saturday, May 1st

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

texasstartrading.com