ACT presents 4 plays for $5 this weekend for A Night of One Acts

News release from Abilene Community Theatre:

ABILENE COMMUNITY THEATRE PRESENTS A NIGHT OF ONE ACTS 2019

Abilene Community Theatre is pleased to announce its annual one act performances, the 2019 A Night Of One ACTs, being held on Thursday, August 15th thru Saturday, August 17th in the ACT 2 Black Box Theatre, at 7:30pm each evening.

The four plays to be performed are:

“Frida & Diego” by Tony Broadwick, and directed by Jeremy L Matta, tells the biographical love story of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera: their hardships with each other, Diego’s many affairs, and even some of Frida’s nontraditional relationships.

“In The Tank” by Rosemary Toohey, and directed by first time ACT director Gloria Ramirez, asks questions: What’s it like to be peered at by hungry humans? To be someone’s dinner entree? Such is the predicament of two lobsters who find themselves in the tank of a seafood restaurant.

“The Unnamable” by Jeff G. Rack, and directed by Stacey Love, is the Lovecraft-like tale of an archaeologist specializing in black-market trades, who enlists the assistance of Joel in locating a grave and lifting a family curse, an unnamable creature that claims a male relative once a generation.

“Waiting” by Ethan Coen, and directed by another first-time director at ACT, Adam Singleton, is a common tale: Someone, somewhere, waits for quite some time for something… What will they find?

A NIGHT OF ONE ACTS 2019 will be performed in the Black Box Theatre in ACT 2 at Abilene Community Theatre (809 Barrow) on Thursday, August 15th thru Saturday, August 17th with performances at 7:30PM. Tickets are $5 for general admission for all seats.

Abilene Community Theatre is a 100% volunteer-driven, non-profit theater (501c3) established to share and promote theatre arts in Abilene and the Big Country. With a mission “to entertain, engage, and educate”, involvement in Abilene Community Theatre has been spearheaded by those who feel strongly about creating a space to develop art in the community. ACT was formed in 1954, and the upcoming 2019-20 Season is our 65th year of operation. Abilene Community Theatre is located at 809 Barrow, Abilene, Texas 79605.