ACT’s Midsummer sets Shakespeare classic in self-parody community theatre

News release from Abilene Community Theatre

ABILENE COMMUNITY THEATRE ANNOUNCES MIDSUMMER PERFORMANCES FEBRUARY 7TH THRU 16TH

Abilene Community Theatre is proud to present the fourth production of the 2019-20 ACT Remembers season, MIDSUMMER, directed and adapted by Keith May from William Shakespeare’s A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM. Performance dates are February 7th thru 16th.

What happens when the last actor leaves the theatre and the ghost light turns on? What spirits emerge when mortals leave, and what mischief do they cause? First performed in the 1590s, this re-imagined Midsummer Night’s Dream follows the wandering spirit Puck as she takes over ACT to give us a look into what it is like to create a show from start to finish. While the story of Midsummer remains the same, this show is most definitely in Puck’s creative and mischievous hands. The audience and Puck are greeted with a bare stage full of possibilities, a blank canvas that is “painted” before the audiences’ eyes.

Keith May directs MIDSUMMER for Abilene Community Theatre with a cast of over 20, representing a large segment of the Abilene community. Elise Pryor-Harden leads the cast as Puck; also featured in the cast are Nicolas Gooch (“Oberon”), Julia Ryan (“Titania”), Ginger Vinson (“Hermia”), Amanda Keith (“Helena”), Christian Jay (“Lysander”), Keith Rocco (“Demitrius”), Darrell Vinson (“Bottom”), Pierce LoPachen (“Quince”), Tim Chipp (“Snug”), Anakin Belk (“Flute”), Adam Singleton (“Snout”), and Scot Miller (“Starveling”). May is assisted with directing duties by Gavyn Hardegree.

MIDSUMMER will be performed on the Main Stage at Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow Street. Performance dates will be February 7th, 8th, 14th, and 15th at 7:30pm, and February 9th and 16th at 2pm.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $13 for seniors, active military, and students. Tickets will go on sale for current season ticket holders on Monday, January 27th, and to the general public on Monday, February 3rd. Tickets may be reserved online at http://www.abilenecommunitytheatre.org/actabilene-tickets/, or by calling the Box Office at 325-673-6271.

For more information about this production, to request posters or graphics, and to arrange interviews or appearances, please contact Mike Stephens, ACT Media Contact at getintheactproduction@gmail.com or at 325-513-2706.

Abilene Community Theatre is a 100% volunteer-driven, non-profit theater (501c3) established to share and promote theatre arts in Abilene and the Big Country. With a mission “to entertain, engage, and educate”, involvement in Abilene Community Theatre has been spearheaded by those who feel strongly about creating a space to develop art in the community. Formed in 1954, the 2019-20 Season is ACT’s 65th year of operation. Abilene Community Theatre is located at 809 Barrow, Abilene, Texas 79605.