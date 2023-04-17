This weekend Abilene Christian University Theatre is bringing the good news to the stage with their spring musical Godspell.

Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, “Day by Day,” an eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, are employed as the story of Jesus’ life unfolds across the stage. Jesus’ messages of kindness and love come vibrantly to life.

Directed by Joey Banks

Musical Directed by Dr. Chris Hollingsworth

Conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak

Music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Originally produced on the New York stage by Edgar Lansbury, Stuart Duncan and Joseph Beruh

Godspell

Abilene Christian University

Boone Family Theatre

April 21st & 22nd at 7:30 pm

April 23rd at 2:00 pm

Standard Tickets $25

Recommended for ages 10 and older

(325) 674-ARTS (2787)

acu.edu/theatre