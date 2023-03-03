Registration is underway for the spring event of ACU’s 116th year of Summit, March 30-31, with

the theme of “Living Word.”

Summit’s two-day format is centered around intentional groups for those with similar interests

or leadership roles, and for Spring 2023, those communities include family ministry, Hispanic

ministry, preaching ministry and worship ministry. There will also be a general interest

community that will examine the book of Hebrews. Facilitators will craft each community’s

discussions and learning experiences specifically toward the needs of the group.

Anchor Point, Summit’s plenary session and dinner event, will feature Kristin Kobes Du Mez,

author of the New York Times bestseller Jesus and John Wayne. Du Mez is a writer, speaker

and scholar who explores the intersection of religion, gender and politics.

“We are excited to not only hear from Dr. Du Mez but also spend time reflecting with each other

in community about what it means to be in conversation with the living word of God,” said Dr.

Jennifer Schroeder, Summit director.

Attendance is limited, and registration is required, with an early registration discount available

through Feb. 26. Summit’s spring gathering coincides with ACU’s Sing Song weekend, and

participants are encouraged to stay and connect with friends and alumni and enjoy the student

performances.

Register or learn more at acu.edu/summit or the Summit Facebook page.