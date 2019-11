Albany is kicking-off the Christmas season in style later this month. We learn about all the big fun they have planned this year.

Kick-Off to Christmas

Downtown Albany

November 29th and 30th

Shopping and Drawings-

10:00 am – 7:15 pm

Texas Forts Trail Wine Fest-

Noon – 5:00 pm at The Blue Duck Winery

Tickets Available Here

Lighted Parade at Sunset

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever-

7:15 pm at The Aztec Theatre

(325) 762-2525

Facebook: Albany Texas Chamber of Commerce