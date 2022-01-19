All Kind Animal Initiative to host free pet vaccination clinic January 22nd

Free Pet Vaccination Clinic

Petco Love and All Kind Animal Initiative

Frontier Vet Express

2641 Post Oak Road

Saturday, January 22nd

8:00 am – Noon

News release from All Kind Animal Initiative:

All Kind Animal Initiative will provide free vaccinations for Abilene area pets. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to its existing animal welfare partners, including All Kind Animal Initiative, for family pets in need.

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To address this critical need, All Kind Animal Initiative and Petco Love are partnering to make pet vaccines free and accessible to ensure the health and wellness of our beloved pets.

All Kind Animal Initiative aims to vaccinate 400 pets through this effort. All pet owners are invited to attend the vaccination clinic on January 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Frontier Vet Express (2641 Post Oak Road). Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Abilene Animal Services will provide free micro-chips. Frontier Vet Express will also be present and offer rabies, flea/tick, cat leukemia, and heartworm prevention for sale.

“Part of All Kind’s mission is to make people feel like maintaining their pet’s health is more accessible and more affordable,” said Andrea Robison, All Kind’s Chairwoman. “We are so excited to partner with Petco Love so we can offer several vaccines at no cost to pet owners. We really hope the community will take advantage of this free resource for their pets.”

“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”

For more information about vaccine distribution, contact All Kind Animal Initiative at info@allkindabilene.org. To learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact, visit PetcoLove.org.

About All Kind Animal Initiative

All Kind Animal Initiative is a local non-profit organization that seeks to improve animal welfare in the City of Abilene by building a new animal shelter facility, decreasing homeless pet overpopulation through accessible spay and neuter programs, increasing pet retention through expanded foster programming and adoption events, and offering greater education and resources through community outreach. More information about All Kind Animal Initiative can be found on its website at www.allkindabilene.org.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we’re leading every day.