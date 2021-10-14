All Kind Animal Initiative to host low-cost pet vaccination clinic

This Saturday All Kind Animal Initiative is inviting pet owners to attend a clinic offering low-cost vaccinations for their furry friends.

Taking place at the parking lot of the Abilene Community Theatre (809 Barrow Street) Saturday, October 16th from 9a – 12p, All Kind Animal Initiative will be hosting their first low-cost pet vaccination clinic for the community. We aim to help pet owners that want to vaccinate and keep their four-legged friends healthy but may not have the means to cover those costs at market rates. Abilene Animal Services will also offer free microchips for cats and dogs.

This clinic is in partnership with Frontier Vet Express, the Abilene Community Theatre, Remy’s Realty Team, and Abilene Animal Services. This event will be a great example of how the city, businesses, and nonprofits can come together to address a community need.

ABOUT ALL KIND ANIMAL INITIATIVE:

“We seek to improve animal welfare and curb our current pet overpopulation problem. We have actionable solutions to aid our mission: (1) Create a new state-of-the-art shelter for our community’s animals, (2) Provide the community low-cost spay/neuter clinics, vaccination & microchipping clinics, TNR programs, and more (3) raise community awareness of factors that lead to the overpopulation of pets. Learn more about our efforts here.“