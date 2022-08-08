Angels In America Part One: Millennium Approaches

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow Street

August 11th – 13th

7:30 pm

Tickets: $18

(325) 673-6271

abilenecommunitytheatre.org

A victory for theater, for the transforming power of the imagination to turn devastation into beauty. ANGELS IN AMERICA is a monumental achievement … “ — Jeremy Gerard, Variety

Angels in America is a fantastic and sometimes surreal journey through the lives of two couples during the AIDS crisis in 1985-86. One couple is Louis, a Jewish word processor, is abandoned by his lover, Prior Walter when he contracts the AIDS virus. The other is Joe Pit, a closeted Mormon Republican and lawyer, and his wife, Harper, who is struggling with a pill addiction. Other characters include the infamous lawyer Roy Cohn, Ethel Rosenberg, a former drag queen who works as a nurse, and an angel.

Directed by Keith May

Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is brought to Abilene audiences by a grant from the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, HeARTS for the ARTS and the City of Abilene.

Please be advised: this show contains drinking; adult language; sexual situations; scenes of violence; adult humor and content. This is recommended for audiences 18 and over.

Purchase tickets by calling our Box Office at (325) 673-6271 or by ordering online at abilenecommunitytheatre.org.