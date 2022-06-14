This Friday is Ride to Work Day you are invited to ride your motorcycle or scooter through Abilene to remind drivers to share the road.

Who: Motorcycles, scooters, and other two-wheeled motorized transportation for a Ride to Work Day.

When: June 17, 2022 (Friday) at 11 am, group picture taken at 11:20 am, stands up at 11:30 am.

Where: Meet at the Taylor County Expo Center located at 1700 SH 36 and group ride to Kent’s Harley Davidson located at 3106 South Clack Street for a free lunch. For everyone’s safety, the ride will be escorted by the Abilene Police Department.

Why: Ride to Work Day advocates and supports the use of motorcycles for transportation and provides awareness that we all share the road so “Look Twice to Save a Life.”

History: The first Ride to Work Day event date was held on July 22, 1992. The event continued to grow as an informal grass roots demonstration every year until 2000. That year, the non-profit organization, Ride to Work, was formed to help organize and promote Ride to Work Day. The first Ride to Work Day event led by this group was the third Wednesday in July of 2001. This day was the annual day until 2008, when it was changed to the third Monday in June. This change was made to climatically better accommodate riders worldwide and to give more riders an opportunity to participate. This is the 31st Annual International Motorcycle and Scooter Ride to Work Day. In Abilene, this event has been held every year since 2012 (with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19). We have great participation with around 100 bikers riding.

Stats:

Motorcycle crashes – In 2021, the number of motorcycle traffic crashes in the Abilene District totaled 130. These crashes resulted in 7 motorcyclists’ deaths and 41 motorcyclists being seriously injured. In Texas, 519 motorcyclists died in 2021, up 7% from the year before. That is, on average, a Texas motorcycle rider killed every day in a traffic crash. Overall, in Texas, there were 8,132 motorcycle crashes. One third of motorcycle fatalities happen at an intersection.

(Source: TxDOT Talking Points – 2022 “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” Campaign)

RIDE TO WORK DAY – SCHEDULE

11:00 am Begin Gathering at Taylor County Expo

11:15 am Short Safety Talk by Mort Downey – Kent’s Harley-Davidson/Abilene Safety Instruction

11:20 am Group Picture Taken

11:25 am Ride Instructions from Abilene PD

11:30 am Kickstands Up

12:00 pm Free Lunch provided by Kent’s Harley-Davidson

1:00 pm Return to Work