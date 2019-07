This July you can see comic book inspired artwork from local artists on display at Art Crush Abilene.

Comic Crush: A Comic-Themed Art Show

Art Crush Abilene

1969 Industrial Blvd.

Opening Reception

Saturday, July 13th

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

$2 Admission ($1 if in costume)

Hanging until August 2nd

Find them on Facebook