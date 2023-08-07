Abilene Community Theatre kicks off their 2023-2024 season this week with The Rainmaker. We learn about the show.

At the time of a paralyzing drought in the West we discover a girl whose father and two brothers are worried as much about her potential future as an old maid as they are about their dying cattle. For the truth is, she is indeed a plain girl. The brothers try every possible scheme to marry her off, without success. Nor is there any sign of relief from the dry heat, when suddenly, from out of nowhere, appears Starbuck, a picaresque, sweet-talking man with quite the sales pitch. Claiming to be a “rainmaker,” Starbuck promises to bring rain, for $100. It’s a silly idea, but the rainmaker is so refreshing and persistent that the family finally consents, banging on big brass drums to rattle the sky. Will Starbuck bring rain? And will he bring love?

The Rainmaker

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St.

August 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th at 7:30 pm

August 13th and 20th at 2:00 pm

$18- General Admission

$15- Students/Seniors/Military

abilenecommunitytheatre.org