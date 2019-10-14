Art opportunities for kids coming up at The Grace Museum

Information from The Grace Museum:

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM ART COMPETITION

The Grace Museum celebrates artists of all ages.

Submit your entries for the Children’s Museum Art Competition TODAY!

The art competition is for children ages 2 through 5th grade who have completed an original piece of artwork in the past year using any material (except glitter). Submissions will be judged by age category and winning submissions will be photographed

and displayed in the Grace Children’s Museum throughout the year.

Art entries will be accepted through October 18, 5:00 pm at The Grace Museum’s front desk during regular museum hours. All artwork must be turned in with a completed competition entry form, which you can pick

up at the museum or download from The Grace Museum’s website at

http://bit.ly/KidsArt2019.

Questions? Contact Children’s Programming Coordinator Annemarie Holder at

children@thegracemuseum.org or (325) 673-4587.

TOT SPOT

Thursday, November 7

and Friday, November 8

9:30 am & 11 am classes available both days

NOVEMBER ACTIVITY: THANKFUL PLACEMATS

Let’s prepare for our Thanksgiving feast by making our own handprint placemat. Come join us, as we tour one of our exhibits at The Grace Museum,

and then move to the classroom to create our project.

ABOUT TOT SPOT

Ages 3-5 with accompanying adult

Monthly: 1st consecutive Thursday + Friday

FREE for Museum Members | $5 per participating child for non-members

Class Limit is 20 (younger siblings are welcome to attend but will be charged if they do the project)

Tot Spot offers children ages 3-5 the opportunity to expand their large imaginations through hands-on art projects and gallery time. After the program, we invite children with an accompanying adult to enjoy the art and history galleries as well as the Children’s

Museum.

Reservations are required. For more information and to make your reservation, contact The Grace Museum at (325) 673-4587, or reserve your spot online by clicking on the class time of your preference!