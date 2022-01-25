Art workshops coming soon to The Grace Museum

GRACE STUDIO: ALTERED PHOTOS WORKSHOP

Thursday, January 27

6 PM – 8 PM

Cost: $25 (only $20 for Grace Members)

This workshop will begin with a private tour of Kate Breakey: Journey, a solo exhibition of photography on view in The Grace Museum’s main gallery. Learn about Breakey’s masterful techniques of photographing individual subjects in nature and altering them through various methods of drawing, painting, and adding materials to create stunning works of art. Participants will draw inspiration from what they see in the gallery to then create their own altered photos by adding thread, fabric, wire, and chalk to existing photographs. You can bring your own images or choose from images provided by The Grace.

Grace Studio classes are designed to meet you where you are. We welcome attendees of ALL experience levels. Feel free to bring your own snacks and beverages to enjoy while you work.

Register online at www.thegracemuseum.org/programs. Class limited to 20 people.



—

GRACE STUDIO: LAYERING PAINTINGS & PHOTOGRAPHS WORKSHOP

Thursday, February 24

6 PM – 8 PM

Cost: $30 (only $25 for Grace Members)

Learn how to create a multi-layered work of art inspired by the work of Gail Norfleet using photographs, painting, and drawing techniques layered with plexiglass. This process is a lot of fun and creates a surprisingly beautiful effect!

Grace Studio classes are designed to meet you where you are. We welcome attendees of ALL experience levels. Feel free to bring your own snacks and beverages to enjoy while you work.

Register online at www.thegracemuseum.org/programs. Class limited to 20 people.