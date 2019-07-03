ArtCamps coming soon at Center for Contemporary Arts

The Center for Contemporary Arts tells us about a series of fun camps for kids coming up this summer.

ArtCamps

Center for Contemporary Arts

220 Cypress St.

Theater ArtCAMP July 8-12.

In conduction with the Grace Museum

Led by Dr. Victoria Spangler

ArtHEALs Camp July 15-19 in partnership with IRC

Students chosen by IRC

Creative Painting July 22-26

Led by Casey LaRue-Chavez

Found Object July 22-26

Led by April Rifenburgh

Scholarships available thanks to Keep Abilene Beautiful

Digital Photography Camp July 29 – Aug 2

Led by Jennifer Nichols MFA

(325) 677-8389

center-arts.com