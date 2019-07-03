ArtCamps coming soon at Center for Contemporary Arts

The Center for Contemporary Arts tells us about a series of fun camps for kids coming up this summer.
ArtCamps
Center for Contemporary Arts
220 Cypress St.
Theater ArtCAMP July 8-12.
In conduction with the Grace Museum
Led by Dr. Victoria Spangler
ArtHEALs Camp July 15-19 in partnership with IRC
Students chosen by IRC
Creative Painting July 22-26
Led by Casey LaRue-Chavez
Found Object July 22-26
Led by April Rifenburgh
Scholarships available thanks to Keep Abilene Beautiful
Digital Photography Camp July 29 – Aug 2
Led by Jennifer Nichols MFA
(325) 677-8389
center-arts.com