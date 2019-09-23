Artist Hung Liu to visit The Grace Museum Friday

Information from The Grace Museum

AN EVENING WITH HUNG LIU

Friday, September 27, 2019

5 pm – 8 pm

The Grace Museum

Join The Grace Museum for a very special evening with internationally-acclaimed artist, Hung Liu, to celebrate the opening of their fall exhibition series, HUMAN INTEREST contemporary portraits. Liu’s artwork is currently featured in the Grace Main Gallery in a solo exhibition, HUNG LIU: The Long Way Home.

5 pm – Galleries Open

6 pm – Buffet Dinner in the Ballroom *LIMITED

SEATING – RSVPs REQUIRED

6:30 pm – Curator’s Comments and Introductions

6:45 pm – Keynote by Featured Artist Hung Liu

*cocktails and dessert to follow on the Grace rooftop

This is a free event. Seating for dinner is limited and reservations must be made in advance. Please RSVP to Erika Parker at collections@thegracemuseum.org or (325) 673-4587.

This program is made possible in part by a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Liu is one of the first Chinese artists to establish a successful career in the West and she is widely regarded as one of the most important female artists working today. A 2015 Wall Street Journal review proclaimed Liu “the greatest Chinese painter in the

US.”; Hung Liu: The Long Way Home, curated exclusively for The Grace Museum, precedes two highly anticipated Hung Liu retrospective exhibitions at the Ullens Art Center in Beijing, China (2019), and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery

in Washington DC (2021).

Born in Changchun, China in 1948, Hung Liu earned a BFA at the Beijing Teacher’s College and continued her studies at the Central Academy of Fine Arts. In China, Hung Liu endured forced “re-education” working 364 days/year in the wheat fields of the Chinese

countryside during Mao’s Cultural Revolution.

Her father was placed in prison for fighting against the communists, and her mother destroyed their family photographs to protect the family from governmental retaliation. Because she lost her own family photographs, Hung has devoted her artistic career to collecting photographs of dispossessed people, memorializing her adopted “family” in her paintings. Her art training as a social realist along with her witness to a devastated homeland allow her the depth and capacity of emotion to paint with fierce commitment and strength. The Grace exhibition will present a selection of Liu’s paintings on canvas, resin and oil pigment mixed media as well as monumental tapestries featuring figures based on 19th and 20th century documentary photographs depicting the life and struggle

of the Chinese people.

Liu emigrated from China to the US in 1984 to attend the University of California, San Diego, where she received an MFA. In 1987 she was Adjunct Professor (Chinese Art History), Department of Art, University of Texas at Arlington and in 1989-90 Assistant Professor

of Art, University of North Texas, Denton, Texas. She currently lives in Oakland and is a professor emerita in the art department at Mills College.

Her work has been exhibited in major museums throughout the world, including the Whitney Museum of Art, the Denver Museum of Art, Dallas Museum of Art, Brooklyn Museum, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Museum of New Mexico, San Jose Museum of Art, LA County

Museum, Belvedere Museum

in Vienna, et al. Liu has received numerous awards, including two painting fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and a Joan Mitchell Fellowship. In 2011 she received an SGC International Award for Lifetime Achievement in Printmaking from the

Southern Graphics Council. Other awards include a Society for the Encouragement of Contemporary Art (SECA) award and a Eureka Fellowship.