Spooky Season is here and what better way to kick it off than with a Monster Mash Celebration Artwalk, think Classic Monsters! The Center for Contemporary Arts hope to see you in your monster attire and be ready to dance in the street and maybe some howling at the moon while we are at it! There will be Artist demos, spooky vendors and so much more!

Please do NOT bring any fake weapons to the event.

Musicians will be playing in Vera Minter Park starting at 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Artwalk: Monster Mash Celebration

The Center for Contemporary Arts

220 Cypress St.

Thursday, October 12th

5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

artwalkabi.com