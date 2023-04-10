This week two Texas Literary Hall of Fame authors are coming to Abilene to sign books at Texas Star Trading Company.

Best-selling author Jeff Guinn will sign copies of his new book, Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage, Thursday, April 13th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Guinn, was the A.C. Greene Award winner at the 2017 West Texas Book Festival, has also written books about Charles Manson, Bonnie and Clyde, and the Jim Jones cult.

Then Saturday, April 15th the author of the popular Hank the Cowdog series John Erickson will sign books from 10:00 am to noon. Erickson was the A. C. Greene winner in 2012, and he has published 79 books in the Hank series, as well as other titles.

