Award winning drama takes a look at Alzheimer’s

News release from Abilene Community Theatre:

ABILENE COMMUNITY THEATRE ANNOUNCES NO ROOM PERFORMANCES MAY 31ST THRU JUNE 10TH

Abilene Community Theatre is proud to present NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL, written by David R. Remschel, and directed by Mike Stephens. Performances will be May 31st thru June 10th on ACT’s Main Stage.

Noted photographer Peter Bunther has it all, professional success and the love of his ever-supportive wife, Rosemary. All of this is abruptly interrupted when Peter comes upon the puzzling realization that one of his oldest pictures has become invisible to him, as has any recollection of even taking it. Efforts by Rosemary to get to the bottom of Peter’s strange behavior become thwarted by members of the “Memory Removal Company” who arrive and proceed to take apart his life until nothing is left.

Written by McMurry alumni David R. Remschel while a McMurry student, NO ROOM won the Texas Educational Theatre Association Play Fest Original Play award in 2014, and was published by Dramatic Publishing Company in 2017. Remschel also won the TETA Play Fest Original Play award in 2013 with his play, THE ANNIE CHRONICLES.

NO ROOM is directed by ACT Board Member Mike Stephens, who is assisted by Tyler Sparks and Eva Luna-Wheeler. Peter & Rosemary Bunther are played by McMurry theatre professor David Ainsworth and his wife Carolyn Ainsworth, last on the ACT stage in MOON OVER BUFFALO (2013). Also in the cast are Bill Martin, Shea Cheek, Kathy Fisher, Titania McGee, Adam Singleton, and Aaron Schutter.

NO ROOM will be performed at Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow Street, on May 31st, June 1st, 2nd, 8th, & 9th at 7:30pm, and a matinee performance on Sunday, June 10that 2pm. There will also be a reception and talk back with playwright Remschel immediately following the Saturday, June 2nd performance in ACT 2. NO ROOM is being produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Company.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $13 for seniors, active military, and students. Tickets will go on sale for current season ticket holders on Monday, May 21st, and to the general public on Monday, May 28th. Tickets may be reserved online at http://www.abilenecommunitytheatre.org/actabilene-tickets/, or by calling the Box Office at 325-673-6271.

For more information about this production, to request posters or graphics, and to arrange interviews or appearances, please contact Mike Stephens, ACT Vice President of Production Support and Media Contact at getintheactproduction@gmail.com or at 325-513-2706.

Abilene Community Theatre is a 100% volunteer-driven, non-profit theater (501c3) established to share and promote theatre arts in Abilene and the Big Country. Involvement in Abilene Community Theatre has been spearheaded by those who feel strongly about creating a space to develop art in the community. ACT was formed in 1954, and the 2017-18 is our 63rd year of operation. Abilene Community Theatre is located at 809 Barrow, Abilene, Texas 79605.