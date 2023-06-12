West Texas Veteran Support Services will soon host their 2nd annual axe throwing tournament on June 20th at Abilene Axe Company. Registration is $200 for a team up to 4 players and includes axe throwing, food, beverages. Money raised provides free home repair to local- low income veterans in The Big Country with needs such as roofs, windows, and hot water heaters.

To register contact Gordon Gloria with West Texas Veteran Support Services at ggloria@rusted1.com or Shelly at (325) 473-1500

2nd Annual Axe Throwing Tournament

Abilene Axe Company

822 South 2nd St.

Tuesday, June 20th

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

$200 Per Team of 4 (includes axe throwing, food, beverages)

Supports West Texas Veteran Support Services

(325) 473-1500

ggloria@rusted1.com