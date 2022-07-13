This summer The Abilene Youth Sports Authority is working with USA Basketball for open court sessions. We learn how your kids can join the fun.

2022 USA Basketball Open Court

★ Bring a Buddy Week Five Freebie! At week five,

the first 300 participants (100 per age group)

who bring a friend get a wristband for

themselves and their friend!

Earn Prizes for Participating!

★ On their fourth, sixth and ninth sessions, children get to pick a prize! (Each child must

have a parent or guardian sign a waiver before they participate

and check in at the start of each session.)

RISING STARS – On your Fourth session, pick one from:

■ Adult or Youth T-Shirt

■ Adult or Youth Shorts

■ Cinch Bag

ALL STARS – On your Sixth session, pick one from:

■ Adult or Youth Long Sleeve Shirt

■ Adult or Youth Sweatshirt

LEGENDS – On your Ninth session, pick one from:

■ Basketball

■ Duffle Bag

■ Backpack

Register by emailing brandon@genesisathletics.net