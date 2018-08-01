Back to school backpack safety

Back to School is here but before your little one heads to class you’ll want to make sure their backpack is doing harm to their back.
Backpack Tips
- Fit backpack to length of child’s torso and up to 2 inches below waist
- Always use both shoulder straps, keeping backpack close to body
- A chest or waist strap can be very helpful
- Weight of backpack should ideally be 10-20% of child’s body weight
- Pack heaviest items in the middle and closest to the back
- Pack according to your child’s schedule
Posture Reminders
- Check your posture throughout the day
- Stand up tall, shoulders back and ears over shouldersDon’t stay in the same position for too long
- Hold your tummy tight, but still be able to breath
