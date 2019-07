Law-enforcement will be serving hot rolls next week at Texas Roadhouse for the 12th Annual Tip-A-Cop event. We find out how you can dine in to support The Special Olympics.

12th Annual Tip-A-Cop Texas Roadhouse 1381 S. Danville Rd. Thursday, July 25th 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm 100% of all donations will go directly to Special Olympics Texas.