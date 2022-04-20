Chorus Abilene has three must-see concerts coming up in the last weeks of April. We find out what they have planned.

BackBeat Spring Concert

The Mill

239 Locust St.

Friday, April 22nd

7:00 pm

Free Admission

See BackBeat live at The Mill for their very first full concert! They will perform music arranged by Pentatonix, Twisted Measure, Nor’easters, and more! This event is FREE and is perfect for all ages. It has been a successful 2021-22 season for Chorus Abilene, and we can’t wait to show you what BackBeat has been working on! We hope to see you there!

Spotlight

NCCIL

102 Cedar St.

Saturday, April 23rd

Doors open at 6:00 pm

General Admission: $20

Military/Seniors/Students: $18

Spotlight is Chorus Abilene’s yearly fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Chorus and Youth Choir. Spotlight ’22: Unlikely Heroes features performances by our choirs, as well as soloists/ensembles from within the choir, singing selections from Encanto, Peter Pan, Rapunzel, and more! A selection of filling appetizers will be provided by Sugar Happy Eats.

Encore ’22

The Modern at The Motis

202 Pine St.

Saturday, April 30th

7:00 pm

Show with 1 cocktail: $35

Show with 2 cocktails: $40

chorusabilene.org

Encore! is a popular annual fundraiser benefitting Chorus Abilene. Chorus singers will entertain you with solos and ensembles in a cabaret-style show at The Modern at the Motis Building (202 Pine St.). Abilene Idol ’22 Abby French will also perform while you enjoy delicious food catered Grain Theory and a choice of cocktails created by a talented mixologist from KAO Lounge.