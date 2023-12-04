Bahama Buck’s celebrates the season of giving with “Free Sno® Day.” Nationwide, Bahama Buck’s Declares Tuesday, December 5th as the Coolest Day of the Year.

It’s time to enjoy a Taste of Paradise! Bahama Buck’s wants to highlight the spirit of the season and say thanks by giving back to the communities they so proudly serve. In celebration of the charitable season, the Bahama Buck’s location in Abilene, TX is participating and will be giving a free Sno® up to 12 oz. to each guest who visits their location on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023.

This year marks the 17th year that Bahama Buck’s has been celebrating the “coolest day of the year.” With over 66,676 Snos given out last year alone, Bahama Buck’s sees no better way to show appreciation than by continuing the tradition and doing what Bahama Buck’s does best, serving up the Greatest Sno on Earth® to every guest, all day, Tuesday, December 5.

The participating locations will be fully open this year, including their dining rooms and drive-thrus. Bahama Buck’s goal is to operate Free Sno Day as efficiently as possible to ensure each guest is served the Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience. Please check out Bahama Buck’s Free Sno Day Map to see local shop hours, participating locations, and operational initiatives to provide a flavorful and fun day.

“Let it, Sno! Kick-off this Holiday season with a Taste of Paradise—free Sno for the entire family!” says Blake Buchanan, founder and CEO of Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation. “Every year, we look forward to this day as a way to Bless Our Guests and the communities we serve.”

On December 5, guests are invited to bring the whole family out to participating Bahama Buck’s locations, where they will be blessed with a FREE Sno up to 12 oz.