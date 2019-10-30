Bandstand to take the Abilene Convention Center stage

NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL BANDSTAND

PLAYS ABILENE NOVEMBER 6 FEATURING

BIG BAND SCORE, CAST PLAYING OWN INSTRUMENTS

“THE SHOW DEFIES YOU NOT TO BE MOVED”

TimeOut New York

ABILENE (OCTOBER 2019) – Rarely does a Broadway show feature a cast of quadruple-threats. In theater parlance, a triple-threat is an actor who can act, sign and dance with proficiency. A quadruple threat layers in the cast playing their own musical instruments. BANDSTAND’s cast is required to do just that.

Celebrity Attractions and the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council is proud to announce that the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical, BANDSTAND, will play Abilene’s Convention Center Auditorium November 6th at 7:30pm. Originally directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, featuring book & lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, with music by Oberacker, this poignant and inspiring new American musical explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

The show takes place in 1945 just after WWII and focuses on a group of veterans who form a band with the hopes of winning a competition on NBC’s Battle of the Bands. With swing dance erupting throughout the piece and with actors playing their own instruments depicting the band they formed, this unique combination is one rarely seen in musical theater.

Tickets are now by phone at 800.869.1451, online at CelebrityAttractions.com/Abilene and in person at the Box Office located inside the Abilene Convention Center. For more information visit CelebrityAttractions.com/Abilene.