Millions of people ride to work every day on motorcycles and scooters. Next week TxDOT is hosting a ride in Abilene to remind drivers to look twice for motorcycles.

Ride to Work Day Taylor County Expo Center/ Kent's Harley Davidson Monday, June 24th 11:00 am- Gather at Expo Center 11:20 am- Picture taken 11:30 am- Ride to Kent's Harley Davidson for a free lunch txdot.gov