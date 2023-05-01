Basketball Smiles is a non-profit organization that conducts free basketball camps and life-skills programs for children in the poorest, most at-risk areas in The Bahamas.

Programs are designed to develop leadership qualities and raise the children’s academic expectations and self-esteem.

Basketball Smiles encourages the children to be active, conscientious citizens through activities that help them become competent

Socially

Morally

Emotionally

Physically

Cognitively

With the basketball court as a laboratory, Basketball Smiles encourages campers to set goals, cultivate self-discipline and choose lifestyles that do not include drugs and violence. Campers are rewarded for good choices and they are exposed to an environment that fosters mutual respect and personal responsibility.

Next Camp: June 19th – 23rd

