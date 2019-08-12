BBB offers advice for preventing insurance money claims problems

News release from The Better Business Bureau:

Beware Contractors asking for your insurance proceeds in advance of finishing the job

With local weather-related construction damage there is insurance money flowing into the Big Country Area. What does a consumer need to do to make sure that money goes to good use and get their property back to its original condition?

Here a few red flags and consumer tips that can help get your property back in shape:

Get more than one bid when shopping. Each one can give you more education than the one before.

Know who you are doing business with. Have they been in town for a while or did they just arrive. What does the report on bbb.org say if anything about the firm’s time in business and local start date. What is the background of the owners.

Get local references from completed work and go see it for yourself prior to signing an agreement.

Do not sign an agreement with spaces left blank.

Do not make a final payment until the job is done.

Should you have a complaint consider filing with the bbb.org and/or if you think a law may have been broken call the AG Consumer Hot Line 1-800-621-0508.