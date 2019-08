Play Faire Park is hosting a special two night festival of local musicians playing all Beatles in their own styles.



BeatlesFest 2019

Play Faire Park

2300 N 2nd St.

June 7th – 8th

7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

$15 Two Night Admission Wristband

$10 Admission

$5 Cooler Charge

(325) 672-2977

