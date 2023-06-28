The Abilene Public Library is seeking to reward readers who have complete activities on their Reading Club Challenge Sheet in this year’s summer reading club. Each branch location will give away six gift baskets (three for kids, two for teens, and one for an adult winner), three Amazon gift cards (one for kid, teen, and adult winner), and two pop-up books (for kids only) created by Robert Sabuda and/or Matthew Reinhart.

Below is a listing of pop-up books that will be given away as prizes. Each location will give away two of the books to two kids’ club winners in July.

Disney Princess: A Magical Pop-Up World by Matthew Reinhart

With state-of-the-art paper engineering, this book brings the castles and characters brilliantly to life, capturing the magical worlds that have enthralled audiences for decades. This book spans eleven films and princesses, including fan favorites such as Belle, Snow White, Ariel, and Rapunzel. Through 27 pop-ups and transformative scenes, the key moments from these beloved films leap from the page, and the accompanying text makes this book a wonderful interactive reading experience.

Peter Pan by Robert Sabuda

Readers will delight in this re-telling of this classic story of Neverland, pirates, and flying. Robert Sabuda’s elegant text and paper engineering give new life to favorite characters like Captain Hook, Tinkerbell, Wendy, Michael, John, and of course, Peter Pan himself!

The Little Mermaid by Robert Sabuda

Come along on a magical journey under the sea in this stunning pop-up adaptation of the beloved fairy tale, expertly crafted by renowned paper engineer Robert Sabuda. Amazing three-dimensional paper structures pop off each page, bringing this classic underwater adventure to life. This visually stunning tale of adventure, true love, and sacrifice is sure to become a favorite in any story-lover’s library.

Encyclopedia Prehistorica: Sharks and Other Sea Monsters by Robert Sabuda & Matthew Reinhart

While dinosaurs patrolled the lands, massive prehistoric sharks, giant scorpions, and colossal squid cruised the ancient oceans – most with just one thing in mind: eat or be eaten. Pop-up masters Sabuda and Reinhart explore the prehistoric underwater world where monsters like megalodon ruled the waves. Full of captivating facts and more than 35 breathtaking pop-ups, this incredible volume is sure to astonish and amaze everyone from budding marine biologists to confirmed landlubbers.

Beauty and the Beast by Robert Sabuda

True love blooms in this three-dimensional adaptation of a beloved fairy tale. Amazing paper structures and classically styled artwork lead readers through a magical tale. Magnificent pop-ups of a life-like Beast, a mysterious castle and a spectacular rose garden make this all-new pop-up masterpiece a must-have for your family’s library.

The Jungle Book by Matthew Reinhart

In this retelling of a phenomenal classic, honor is tested, battles of good over evil are waged, and the importance of family reigns supreme. True to Rudyard Kipling’s original story, tree branches literally draw the reader in to this tale of Mowgli the Man Cub exploring the ruins of the Lost City, riding atop thundering elephants, and facing a fierce tiger attack!

Summer Reading Club- Bats-A-Palooza

All Abilene Public Library Branches

June 1st – July 29th

Learn About The Summer Reading Club Here