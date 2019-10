Need a dog for Bark in Our Park? Bella wants to be your best friend.

Taylor Jones Humane Society

2301 N 3rd St.

(325) 672-7124

taylorjoneshumane.com

Bark In Our Park – Woofstock Style

Saturday, October 12th

10:00 am – 2:00 pm