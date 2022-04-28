Ben Richey Boys Ranch is preparing for their clay shoot fundraiser. We find out what they have planned and how you can join the fun.

Clay Break Classic 2022

Abilene Clay Sports

1102 E Spur 707

Saturday, May 7th

Schedule of events:

8:00 am Registration- Please register at least 30 minutes prior to start time.

9:00 am Clay Break Classic 1st Round

11:30 am Clay Break Classic 2nd Round

(Lunch provided – Donations accepted)

1:30 pm Clay Break Classic 3rd Round

4:00 pm Happy Hour

5:00 pm Dinner provided by Texas Roadhouse, Abilene

6:00 pm Auction and Awards Presentation

Purchase gun raffle tickets online.

Tickets are $20 each or 3 for $50

History of the Event

The Clay Break Classic committee has been supporting Ben Richey Boys Ranch & Family Program through its annual Clay Shoot event since 2006. Over the years, our committee has raised over $948,155 helping support the programs at the Ranch. We look forward to having a great time of fun and fellowship at this year’s clay shoot.

Your participation in our raffle helps support the programs at Ben Richey. Since 1947 the Boys Ranch has served over 800 at-risk boys and the Family Program has served 120 single mothers and 251 children since it began.

Thanks in advance for supporting the mission at the Ranch: To provide hope and healing to hurting children and families in a safe and loving Christian environment.

This year the Ranch is celebrating 75 years of operation. We thank you for your support and making all this possible.

Learn more and register here