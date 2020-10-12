Big Brothers Big Sisters transforms Big Cheese into socially distanced block party

News release from Big Brothers Big Sisters Lonestar Abilene:

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) is excited to host Abilene’s third annual macaroni and cheese cookoff…The Big Cheese! But this year, it’s going to look a little different. Because of the COVID-19

pandemic, we’re having a block party! This year, we’re planning to keep The Big Cheese safe and socially distanced outside. We will have a limited number of venders, as well as a to-go option for people who would rather do that.

On October 15th, local restaurants, caterers and food trucks will be serving up their version of mac and cheese for your enjoyment. Just like no two BBBS matches are the same, each mac and cheese concoction is sure to provide a unique experience for your taste buds!

The Big Cheese is a family-friendly event and each guest, no matter the age, will get to play a part by voting for their favorite dish. People’s Choice, Kid’s Choice, and Judges’ Choice award winners will be announced. The overall winner from all three categories will be named “The Big Cheese”. In addition to casting their vote, guests can also participate in the Never Cook Again raffle for a chance to win a collection of gift cards from participating vendors.

Come grab some mac and cheese and support one-to-one mentoring through Big Brothers Big Sisters! The Big Cheese takes place Thursday, October 15th from 6-8pm at the BBBS office, 547 Chestnut Street, Abilene, TX 79602. Tickets are on sale now and cost $15 for adults, $5 for children (15 & under) when

purchased by October 13th. Event day prices increase to $20 for adults and $10 for children (15 & under).

Purchase tickets or sign up as an event sponsor at www.bbbstx.org/TheBigCheese. For more information

or to register as a vendor, contact Haley at hcarlson@bbbstx.org or 325-674-3115.

The Big Cheese Block Party

Big Brothers Big Sisters

547 Chestnut St.

Thursday, October 15th

6:00 pm

$10- Adults

$5- Children

bit.ly/bigcheeseblockparty