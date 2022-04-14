Big Country CASA is pleased to announce the return of our signature fundraising event – our Superhero 5K Fun Run! The event will take place on the ACU campus at the Williams Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 8:00 am. In past years almost 500 runners and over 200 volunteers and spectators participated!

We believe all children should be loved, feel safe and have someone consistent and trustworthy during this difficult time in their lives and Big Country CASA serves the most innocent and vulnerable of our community – children experiencing abuse or neglect in the child protection/foster care system. CASA volunteers advocate for the child’s best interests and makes recommendations regarding their care in court. Our mission is to provide an advocate for every child who needs one and the of this event is to increase community awareness of CASA, to recruit volunteers and to raise funds to support our mission. All funds raised will directly benefit the children we serve in Taylor County.

CASA agencies all over the country participate in Superhero Fun Runs because…

“Every child needs a hero, but an abused child needs a Superhero.”

Our Superhero Fun Run will feature:

• 5K chip timed race; children run FREE!

• Awesome prizes for top runners!

• Children’s “Chase the Villain” run!

• FREE Inflatable activities for children, face painting and bubble zone!

• Special superhero guest appearance by Spiderman, Batman, Superman, Cat Woman and many more!

Big County CASA 501(c)3 is part of the nationally based CASA nonprofit organization. Each dedicated and highly-trained CASA volunteer is assigned as Guardian ad Litem by the Family Court Judge to a foster child (or sibling group). Volunteers work closely with attorneys and CPS case workers in the best interest of the children as they navigate through our court system, with the goal of reunification or other permanency within 12 months.

Find more information and register here