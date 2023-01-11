If you’re interested in learning how to best care for your lawns and gardens, don’t miss out on this monthly series at your library, in partnership with the Big Country Master Gardeners. Each month, volunteers from this organization will lead different topics related to lawn and garden care, and all are open for you to attend free of charge.

At this session they will be on hand to discuss how best to get Spring Vegetables planted. Come ready to take notes, and with your questions, and learn from some local experts in our community.

Learn All About: Spring Vegetables

Abilene Public Library- Main Library Auditorium

202 Cedar St.

Friday, January 13th

10:00 am – 11:00 am

abilenetx.gov/apl