Blue Bell brings back holiday favorite, Christmas Cookies

News release from Blue Bell:

Blue Bell is releasing Christmas cheer early this year with Christmas Cookies Ice Cream!

One of our most requested flavors returns to stores beginning today. Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

We have increased our production to meet the unbelievable demand that we experienced, and hope to make it through the holiday season. Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.



In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays!