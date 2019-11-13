Blue Bell brings back holiday favorite, Christmas Cookies

Blue Bell is releasing Christmas cheer early this year with Christmas Cookies Ice Cream!

One of our most requested flavors returns to stores beginning today. Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

We have increased our production to meet the unbelievable demand that we experienced, and hope to make it through the holiday season. Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.

In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays!

