Blue Bell out-doughs itself with new ice cream, Cookie Dough Overload

News release from Blue Bell:

BRENHAM, Texas, March 2, 2020 – That’s a lot of dough! Blue Bell has combined not one or two, but three cookie dough flavors to create its newest ice cream, Cookie Dough Overload.

Cookie Dough Overload is a tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with

chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces.

“Why choose only one or two dough pieces when you can have three,” said Joe Robertson,

executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “Cookie dough is a popular mix-in for ice

cream. We have flavors that contain the chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough

pieces. But, this is the first with fudge cookie dough pieces. It is a great-tasting trio!”

Cookie Dough Overload is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

“This is our first brand new flavor for 2020,” Robertson said. “And, we still have more to come,

along with the return of other fan favorites.”

Red Velvet Cake Ice Cream made a return to stores in February. The flavor is a luscious red

velvet cake ice cream with pieces of red velvet cake and a cream cheese icing swirl. Red Velvet Cake is

sold in the half gallon and pint sizes.

“Many people top a slice of cake with ice cream,” Robertson added. “But, with a flavor like Red

Velvet Cake you have the best of both worlds in one carton.”

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores

visit www.bluebell.com.