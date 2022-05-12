News Release from Blue Bell:

One spoonful of the newest ice cream from Blue Bell and your taste buds will be overloaded with delicious flavors of chocolate and peanut butter!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream loaded with chocolate coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to

their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” said Joe

Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell. “Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream

blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough

pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly

mixed together in one carton!”

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Also available from Blue Bell this month is Bride’s Cake, a luscious almond ice cream with white

cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing. Bride’s Cake is available in the pint and

half gallon sizes. And, Southern Blackberry Cobbler returns to stores in the half gallon size. The flavor is a

creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry

sauce swirl.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores

visit www.bluebell.com.