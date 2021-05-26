Blue Bell releases new Chocolate Sheet Cake flavor

News release from Blue Bell Creamery:

A favorite Texas dessert inspires new Blue Bell flavor, Chocolate Sheet Cake

BRENHAM, Texas, May 13, 2021 – The best chocolate cake is not at your local bakery. You can find it in a carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream. Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream arrives in stores beginning today.

Chocolate Sheet Cake contains Blue Bell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined with delicious

chocolate sheet cake pieces, chopped pecans and a chocolate icing swirl.



“A sheet cake is simple, but so delicious,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue

Bell. “It is the perfect cake to combine with our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. Sprinkle in pecans, add a swirl of chocolate icing and you have one great-tasting new flavor.”



Chocolate Sheet Cake is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

In Texas, the home state of Blue Bell Ice Cream, a chocolate sheet cake is often referred to as a

Texas Sheet Cake. “No one knows exactly why we have our own name for the cake in Texas,” Schramm said. “Some say it is because the cake is baked in a pan that is larger than normal, and well, we often say everything is bigger in Texas. You will notice on our Chocolate Sheet Cake cartons, just below the flavor description, we have added, Inspired by a favorite Texas dessert!”



Also, look for Southern Blackberry Cobbler in stores this month. The fan favorite returns in the

half gallon size for a limited time. Southern Blackberry Cobbler is a creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.



For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now in stores visit

www.bluebell.com.