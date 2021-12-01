Blue Bell releases three festive flavors for the holiday season

Blue Bell has a new eggnog flavor just in time for the holiday season. We give the festive flavor a try.

Eggnog, a delicious eggnog flavored French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl.

BRENHAM, Texas, November 22, 2021 – The holiday season’s most popular drink is your new favorite

ice cream! Eggnog Ice Cream, from Blue Bell, arrives in stores beginning today.

The flavor is a delicious eggnog flavored French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped

topping swirl.

“Many people compare eggnog to ice cream because of its creamy texture,” said Jimmy Lawhorn,

vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “Our ice cream captures the flavor of eggnog perfectly.

Your first spoonful is sweet, then you immediately taste a hint of nutmeg. Eggnog is a very popular drink

during the Christmas season, but we think our new ice cream could very well take its place.”

Eggnog Ice Cream is available in the half gallon size for a limited time.

Two additional holiday inspired flavors are also now available in stores, Christmas Cookies Ice

Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream. Christmas Cookies combines chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar

cookies in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

Peppermint is a cool, refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces. Both

flavors are available in the half gallon size, but only while supplies last.

“We hope Blue Bell will be a part of your gatherings this holiday season,” Lawhorn said. “We

have a great selection of flavors that should please anyone’s ice cream craving.”

