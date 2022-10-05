Abilene’s favorite Halloween tradition is back and has expanded to four days. Join the Abilene Zoo on October 15th, 22nd, 29th or 30th. The event will feature community based Trick-or-Treat stations spread throughout the Zoo, live entertainment from the Bubble Lady, animal encounters, costume dance parties, and more throughout the day.

This year Boo at the Zoo comes alive with six themed zones:

– Immerse yourself in fall at the all NEW Pumpkin Country featuring a hay maze, pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating and fall-themed vignettes that are picture-perfect.

– Celebrate Día de los Muertos at Fiesta de Animales in the South American region of the Zoo. Enjoy cultural eats, encounter massive pinatas, meet rainforest creatures, and immerse yourself in performances by Ballet Folklorico.

– Take a step back in time to the Middle Ages in Medieval Legends! Launch a pumpkin into Tittle Lake from a loaded trebuchet, meet animal legends, and become a knight at the castle.

– Ahoy mateys! Make landfall in Pirates of the Caribbean Cove. Collect treasure, captain the Cursed Wind pirate ship, and encounter the tropical creatures of the Zoo.

– Become an explorer at Reptile World as you encounter modern day dinosaurs from the Jurassic period.

– Be careful before you roll the dice, adventure awaits in Zoomanji at Madagascar! Take an expedition through the jungle and encounter some of the animals that call these dense, dark woods home.

Seasonal treats will be available for purchase along with classic zoo experiences such as Giraffe Feeding and Wildlife Carousel rides. Trick or Treat spots throughout the zoo will offer candy and treats for kids, so be sure and bring your reusable candy bags.

Admission is $10 per person, $5 for members, children age 2 years of age and under are free. Gates Open at 10:00 am

Learn more at abilenezoo.org