Friday morning a dedication ceremony will be held to honor two fallen Texas Department of Public Safety, Troopers Jonathan McDonald and Sergeant Karl Keesee. On June 16th 2023 at Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 State Highway, Park Road 15, Brownwood, Texas at 10:00 A.M., the Texas Department of Public Safety will be dedicating two border patrol boats in the their names. These boats will serve in protecting Texas on the water borders of our state and carrying on the names of these two fallen troopers.

In attendance of this ceremony will be the families of the fallen, as well as many dignitaries from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Troopers from the surrounding area.

Dedication Ceremony

Honoring Trooper Jonathan McDonald and Sgt. Karl Keesee

Lake Brownwood State Park

200 State Highway, Park Road 15

Brownwood, TX

Friday, June 16th

10:00 am