Broadway tour of ‘Finding Neverland’ coming to Abilene January 30th

(Abilene, TX) Celebrity Attractions and the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council present FINDING NEVERLAND, the winner of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Musical. FINDING NEVERLAND makes stop on its national tour in Abilene for one performance only on Thursday, January 30th at 7:30pm at the Abilene Convention Center Auditorium. Tickets on sale now online at CelebrityAttractions.com/Abilene and by phone at 800.869.1451, Monday – Friday, 9:30am – 4:30pm.

Welcomed in Abilene by H-E-B, this breathtaking smash “captures the kid-at-heart,” says TIME Magazine. Vogue cheers, “It’s a must-see you’ll remember for years to come!” Originally directed by visionary Tony®-winner Diane Paulus and based on the critically-acclaimed Academy Award® winning film, FINDING NEVERLAND tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie, inspired by four young brothers with their enchanting make-believe adventures and their beautiful widowed mother, sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. FINDING NEVERLAND is “far and away the best musical of the year!” (NPR).

