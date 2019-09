The Southwest Amputee Golf Association is hosting their regional tournament in Brownwood. We learn more about the organization and how you can join them.

Southwest Amputee Golf Regional Tournament

Hideout Golf Club

185 Hideout Road

Brownwood, TX

October 4th – 6th

Entry is FREE for amputees and mobility handicapped people

Register by calling: (512) 431-2861

amputeegolf1.com