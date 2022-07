Bubbles is a bubbly great pyrenees lab mix who is as sweet as can be and wants to be your new best friend. You can meet her at The Taylor Jones Humane Society.

Taylor Jones Humane Society

2301 N. 3rd St.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

Noon – 3:00 pm

(325) 672-7124

taylorjoneshumane.com

Find them on Facebook