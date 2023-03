This weekend The Bureau of Land Management is bringing 120 wild horses and burros to The Taylor County Expo Center for an adoption event. We learn about these beautiful animals and the incentives of adopting a wild horse.

Wild Horse & Burro Adoption

Guitar Arena at the Taylor County Expo

1700 SH 36

Friday, March 24th from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday, March 25th from 8:00 am – Noon

Fees start at $125

Learn more at The Bureau of Land Management website