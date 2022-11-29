Hardin-Simmons University Theatre is preparing for their annual fundraiser benefiting the department’s travel fund. The travel fund recently assisted 12 students and 2 faculty members in traveling to New York this past summer. This year funds raised will aid students traveling to the Fringe Festival in Scotland in the summer of 2024.

The fundraising show is a unique Christmas Cabaret Dinner Theatre with elegant dining featuring Broadway and Christmas show tunes! Each table will be decorated to represent a musical. Individual tickets are $65 dollars each, a table for 4 is $220 and a table for 6 is $350. Tickets must be purchased by December 6th. Tickets can be purchased here.

Starlight Extravaganza

An Evening of Elegant Dining & Broadway Showtunes

Hardin-Simmons University- Van Ellis Theatre

Saturday, December 10th

6:30 pm

Tickets: $65

Table for 4: $220

Table for 6: $350

Reserve Tickets by December 6th

hsutx.edu/theatre